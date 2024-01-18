Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division D-Series 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    10th Mountain Division D-Series 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers compete in the D-Series competition on Fort Drum, New York, on January 18, 2024. Today’s D-Series commemorates the trials and tribulations of the inaugural class of the 10th Mountain Division, experienced during the culminating event held in 1944 that bears the same name. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 20:14
    Photo ID: 8202553
    VIRIN: 240118-A-KT680-2891
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division D-Series 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division D-Series 2024
    10th Mountain Division host D-Series
    10th Mountain Division hosts D-Series 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain
    Fort Drum
    Alpine
    DSeriesXXIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT