Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Series Day 1 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    D-Series Day 1 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.17.1596

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 210th Brigade Support Battalion work together to start a fire to boil water during the D-Series competition on Fort Drum, NY, Jan. 18, 2024. The weeklong competition harkens back to the famous divisional maneuvers held on Camp Hale, Colorado, in 1944, as 10th Mountain Division prepared to deploy to Italy during World War 2. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.1596
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 20:18
    Photo ID: 8202552
    VIRIN: 240118-A-RM492-4394
    Resolution: 4922x4160
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Series Day 1 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Series Day 1 2024
    D-Series Day 1 2024
    D-Series Day 1 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSeriesXXIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT