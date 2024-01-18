D-Series Day 1 2024

Soldiers with the 210th Brigade Support Battalion work together to start a fire to boil water during the D-Series competition on Fort Drum, NY, Jan. 18, 2024. The weeklong competition harkens back to the famous divisional maneuvers held on Camp Hale, Colorado, in 1944, as 10th Mountain Division prepared to deploy to Italy during World War 2. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

