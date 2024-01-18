D-Series Day 1 2024

Spc. Steven Candelaril, a Soldier with the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment clears snow from a potential arctic tent site during the D-Series competition on Fort Drum, NY, Jan. 18, 2024. The weeklong competition harkens back to the famous divisional maneuvers the 10th Mountain Division held on Camp Hale, Colorado, in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

