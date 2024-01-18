D-Series Day 1 2024

Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment drag a sled carrying an arctic tent to qualify setting it up during the D-Series competition on Fort Drum, NY, Jan. 18, 2024. The weeklong competition harkens back to the famous divisional maneuvers held by the 10th Mountain Division on Camp Hale, Colorado, in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

