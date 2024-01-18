Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB 24 Marines Conduct Water Purification in a JLTV [Image 2 of 4]

    CLB 24 Marines Conduct Water Purification in a JLTV

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct water purification within a joint light tactical vehicle during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 20:13
    Photo ID: 8202547
    VIRIN: 240117-M-KK733-1283
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.96 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    JLTV
    Water purification
    CLB 24
    RUT
    water dogs

