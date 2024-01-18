U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct water purification within a joint light tactical vehicle during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being designated as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 20:13 Photo ID: 8202547 VIRIN: 240117-M-KK733-1283 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.96 MB Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB 24 Marines Conduct Water Purification in a JLTV [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Victoria Hutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.