4th Quarter Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen wait in the Thunderdome in preparation for a load competition with two F-35A Lightning II’s and one F-16 Fighting Falcon on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2024. Load competitions are held throughout the year to prepare weapons crews for wartime. The winning team is picked based on speed, accuracy, and number of deductions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

