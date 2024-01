4th Quarter Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Col. Jerrymar Copeland (left), 354th Maintenance Group commander, hands a Dedicated Crew Chief award certificate to Airman 1st Class Nicholas Winningham, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2024. Load competitions are held throughout the year to prepare weapons crews for wartime. The winning team is picked based on speed, accuracy, and number of deductions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

