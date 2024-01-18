Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Quarter Load Competition [Image 2 of 12]

    4th Quarter Load Competition

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare to load munitions during a load competition on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 11, 2024. Load competitions are held throughout the year to prepare weapons crews for wartime. The winning team is picked based on speed, accuracy, and number of deductions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8202523
    VIRIN: 240111-F-CJ259-1053
    Resolution: 3841x2556
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Quarter Load Competition [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson
    Load Competition
    354 MXG

