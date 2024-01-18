240104-N-EV253-1334 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2024) – An aerial photo of Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, CA. The photo was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 18:20
|Photo ID:
|8202495
|VIRIN:
|240104-N-EV253-1334
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MH-60S Aerial Photos Naval Base San Diego [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT