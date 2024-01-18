Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60S Aerial Photos Naval Base San Diego [Image 4 of 8]

    MH-60S Aerial Photos Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    240104-N-EV253-1301 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2024) – An aerial photo of Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, CA. The photo was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    This work, MH-60S Aerial Photos Naval Base San Diego [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base San Diego
    MH-60S Seahawk
    HSC-3
    Merlins
    NBSD
    FlyNavy

