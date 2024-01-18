Students learn about STEM from the 84th CST

Soldiers and Airmen from the Wyoming National Guard 84th Civil Support Team showcased how their career field represents the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) career fields to the students of the Wyoming Starbase Academy on Nov. 28, 2023, Cheyenne Wyo.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jacqueline Marshall)

