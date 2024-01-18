Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall Rebuild [Image 5 of 5]

    Tyndall Rebuild

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Rebar posts stand out of concrete on the site the future chapel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11,
    2024. The chapel, estimated at 22,000 square feet, will include religious and educational areas for
    multiple denominations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8202303
    VIRIN: 240111-F-NF392-2109
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
