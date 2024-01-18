Tyndall Rebuild

Rebar posts stand out of concrete on the site the future chapel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11,
2024. The chapel, estimated at 22,000 square feet, will include religious and educational areas for
multiple denominations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
01.11.2024
01.18.2024
|8202303
|240111-F-NF392-2109
|8256x5504
|4.83 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|0
