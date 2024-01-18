Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Rebuild [Image 4 of 5]

    Tyndall Rebuild

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A construction worker uses an excavator to transport large boulders on a jetty near the marina at Tyndall
    Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The $47 million marina project will offer indoor and outdoor dining
    areas, areas for special events, additional boat launches and fishing areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:05
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Tyndall Rebuild [Image 5 of 5], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

