Tyndall Rebuild

A construction worker uses an excavator to transport large boulders on a jetty near the marina at Tyndall
Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The $47 million marina project will offer indoor and outdoor dining
areas, areas for special events, additional boat launches and fishing areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8202301
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-NF392-7069
|Resolution:
|8030x5353
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
