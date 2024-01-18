Construction crews use an articulating boom loader to transport sheets of drywall into the new Airman

dorms at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The dorms, set to accommodate an additional

480 Airmen, are projected to be completed by Winter 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

This work, Tyndall Rebuild [Image 5 of 5], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.