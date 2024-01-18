Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Rebuild [Image 3 of 5]

    Tyndall Rebuild

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Construction crews use an articulating boom loader to transport sheets of drywall into the new Airman
    dorms at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The dorms, set to accommodate an additional
    480 Airmen, are projected to be completed by Winter 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:05
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
