Construction crews use an articulating boom loader to transport sheets of drywall into the new Airman
dorms at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024. The dorms, set to accommodate an additional
480 Airmen, are projected to be completed by Winter 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8202299
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-NF392-3026
|Resolution:
|8071x5381
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall Rebuild [Image 5 of 5], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT