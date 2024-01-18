Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC's BDRD Conduct Genomic sequencing

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    FREDERICK, Md. (Jan. 12, 2024) Andrea Luquette, a research associate with Naval Medical Research Command’s Biological Disease Research Directorate (BDRD), prepares library prep for DNA sequencing of bacterial genomes. Genome sequencing provides infectious disease data that help NMRC scientists identify rare disease variants, trace the origin and spread of outbreaks, identify whether a given microorganism is resistant to medical countermeasures, and if so, identify which genes make the organism resistant. This information can aid development of new countermeasures for health concerns like multidrug resistant trauma-related infections. BDRD, located at Ft. Detrick, works to advance research and development of therapeutics to protect against biological attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 15:06
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    Navy Medicine
    NMRC
    ThisIsNavyMedicine

