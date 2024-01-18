FREDERICK, Md. (Jan. 12, 2024) Andrea Luquette, a research associate with Naval Medical Research Command’s Biological Disease Research Directorate (BDRD), prepares library prep for DNA sequencing of bacterial genomes. Genome sequencing provides infectious disease data that help NMRC scientists identify rare disease variants, trace the origin and spread of outbreaks, identify whether a given microorganism is resistant to medical countermeasures, and if so, identify which genes make the organism resistant. This information can aid development of new countermeasures for health concerns like multidrug resistant trauma-related infections. BDRD, located at Ft. Detrick, works to advance research and development of therapeutics to protect against biological attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 15:06 Photo ID: 8202199 VIRIN: 240112-N-GC612-1018 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.85 MB Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRC's BDRD Conduct Genomic sequencing, by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.