Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Co Day Movement Course [Image 1 of 5]

    Alpha Co Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Day Movement Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. The Day Movement course teaches recruits how to operate in a tactical environment with both squad and fire team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 14:34
    Photo ID: 8202190
    VIRIN: 240111-M-JM917-1025
    Resolution: 1549x2625
    Size: 371.5 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Co Day Movement Course [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Co Day Movement Course
    Alpha Co Day Movement Course
    Alpha Co Day Movement Course
    Alpha Co Day Movement Course
    Alpha Co Day Movement Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sand
    Recruit
    Obstacle
    Rifle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT