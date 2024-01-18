Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Day Movement Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024. The Day Movement course teaches recruits how to operate in a tactical environment with both squad and fire team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 14:34 Photo ID: 8202190 VIRIN: 240111-M-JM917-1025 Resolution: 1549x2625 Size: 371.5 KB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Co Day Movement Course [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.