Naturalization Ceremony at RTC

Capt. Kenneth J. Froberg, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC), gives a speech during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
|01.18.2024
|01.18.2024 13:42
|8202067
|240118-N-KL637-2013
|7706x5504
|5.29 MB
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|3
|0
