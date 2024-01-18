USAFA Hockey vs American International College 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Nate Horn digs for a loose puck to score a goal against American International College during a game at the Cadet Ice Arena on Jan. 12, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated AIC 6-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
