    USAFA Hockey vs American International College 2024 [Image 6 of 10]

    USAFA Hockey vs American International College 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Nate Horn celebrates a goal after scoring against American International College during a game at the Cadet Ice Arena on Jan. 12, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated AIC 6-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Academy
    Hockey
    Air Force
    Colorado
    USAFA

