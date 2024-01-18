U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Nate Horn celebrates a goal after scoring against American International College during a game at the Cadet Ice Arena on Jan. 12, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated AIC 6-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 13:33 Photo ID: 8202043 VIRIN: 240112-F-XS730-1006 Resolution: 3663x2438 Size: 2.91 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Hockey vs American International College 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.