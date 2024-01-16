720th Color Guard Visit Baylor Volleyball Game

The color guard from the 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade visits and supports the Baylor Volleyball team in their game to celebrate Veteran's Day by saluting the colors and singing the National Anthem at Baylor University, Texas Nov. 11, 2023.

