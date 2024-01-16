Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    720th Color Guard Visit Baylor Volleyball Game [Image 1 of 5]

    720th Color Guard Visit Baylor Volleyball Game

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff 

    89th Military Police Brigade

    The color guard from the 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade visits and supports the Baylor Volleyball team in their game to celebrate Veteran's Day by saluting the colors and singing the National Anthem at Baylor University, Texas Nov. 11, 2023.

