Let's give a shout-out to Staff Sgt. Vladimir Paris with the 81st Force Support Squadron for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Paris has been recognized for his dedication, expertise and keen leadership ability. He is a people-first leader with the passion to see those around him succeed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

