    National Night Out at Fort Cavazos [Image 7 of 8]

    National Night Out at Fort Cavazos

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff 

    89th Military Police Brigade

    The 89th Military Police Brigade celebrated National Night Out at the Phantom Warrior Stadium at Fort Cavazos, Oct. 13, 2023. Our local Fort Cavazos community came out to play games, meet local law enforcement, and learn law enforcement policies and procedures. National Night Out is a way to increase transparency, reduce misunderstandings, and promote accountability between the Fort Cavazos community and law enforcement.

