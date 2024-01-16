A U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank operated by a Polish tank crew fires during crew gunnery qualifications at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 17, 2024. The 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducts a joint Crew Gunnery Table VI qualifications with two Polish platoons assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, at Fortress Range, Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland. The Polish tank platoons became the first crews to qualify on an M1A2 Abrams tank. (Photo by the Polish Armed Forces Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024
Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
Iron Soldiers Train Polish Tank Crews to Qualify on the M1A2 Abram Tank, by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez