Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Soldiers Train Polish Tank Crews to Qualify on the M1A2 Abram Tank

    Iron Soldiers Train Polish Tank Crews to Qualify on the M1A2 Abram Tank

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    A U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank operated by a Polish tank crew fires during crew gunnery qualifications at Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on Jan. 17, 2024. The 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducts a joint Crew Gunnery Table VI qualifications with two Polish platoons assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, at Fortress Range, Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland. The Polish tank platoons became the first crews to qualify on an M1A2 Abrams tank. (Photo by the Polish Armed Forces Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 11:43
    Photo ID: 8201874
    VIRIN: 240117-A-PS891-8113
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 373.67 KB
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Soldiers Train Polish Tank Crews to Qualify on the M1A2 Abram Tank, by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EUCOM #3rd Infantry Division #Rock of the Marne #Victory Corps #Stronger Together #1st Armored Divi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT