The Mentor of the Skies.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Kellum, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, teaches Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott, a crew chief assigned to the 6th AMXS, about components on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 16, 2024. The 6th AMXS empowers its senior members to mentor and train its new airmen as much as possible to ensure proficiency across all maintenance shops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

