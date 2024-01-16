Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mentor of the Skies. [Image 3 of 3]

    The Mentor of the Skies.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Kellum, a crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, teaches Airman 1st Class Jacob Scott, a crew chief assigned to the 6th AMXS, about components on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 16, 2024. The 6th AMXS empowers its senior members to mentor and train its new airmen as much as possible to ensure proficiency across all maintenance shops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    macdill
    amc
    6th mxs
    6th amxs

