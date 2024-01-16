U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Kellum, a flying crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 16, 2024. The 6th AMXS empowers its senior members to mentor and train its new airmen as much as possible to ensure proficiency across all maintenance shops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 11:43 Photo ID: 8201870 VIRIN: 240116-F-MO432-1135 Resolution: 5687x3784 Size: 9.28 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Mentor of the Skies. [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.