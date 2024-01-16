Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the Fort Drum, New York-based 760th Ordnance Company (EOD) recently traveled to an even colder climate to train together with 65th Ordnance Company (EOD) on Fort Wainwright, Alaska. During the training, the EOD technicians tested different methods for dislodging stuck rounds from an M777 Howitzer barrel during freezing temperatures. Courtesy photo.
|12.07.2023
|01.18.2024 11:55
|8201866
|240118-A-A4433-1005
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska
EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather course in Alaska
