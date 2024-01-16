EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the Fort Drum, New York-based 760th Ordnance Company (EOD) recently traveled to an even colder climate to train together with 65th Ordnance Company (EOD) on Fort Wainwright, Alaska. During the Cold Weather Indoctrination Course, learned to construct improvised shelters and fighting positions, to ruck in snowshoes and to cook in subzero temperatures. Courtesy photo.

Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US