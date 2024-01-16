Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska [Image 4 of 5]

    EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the Fort Drum, New York-based 760th Ordnance Company (EOD) recently traveled to an even colder climate to train together with 65th Ordnance Company (EOD) on Fort Wainwright, Alaska. During the Cold Weather Indoctrination Course, learned to construct improvised shelters and fighting positions, to ruck in snowshoes and to cook in subzero temperatures. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8201865
    VIRIN: 240118-A-A4433-1004
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska
    EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska
    EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska
    EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska
    EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather training in Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EOD Soldiers train to enable Arctic dominance during cold weather course in Alaska

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    760th EOD Company
    20th CBRNE Command
    Fort Greeley
    65th EOD Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT