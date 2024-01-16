Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dahlgren Civilian Employee Retires After 42 Years of Service

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Michael Bova 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    231221-N-SI161-3004 DAHLGREN, Va. (Dec. 21, 2023) Official portrait of Bonnie Vicks. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dahlgren Civilian Employee Retires After 42 Years of Service, by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dahlgren Civilian Employee Retires After 42 Years of Service

    TAGS

    Bonnie Vicks

