    Air-to-Air Refuel

    ROMANIA

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Lt. Lincoln Taylor (left) and Lt. Jared Gojmerac, Naval Aviators assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ guide a P-8A Poseidon to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the U.S. Air Force 100th Air Refueling Wing, the ‘Bloody Hundredth,’ over Romania, Oct. 11, 2023. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8201528
    VIRIN: 231011-N-AN659-2003
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air-to-Air Refuel, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    cockpit
    refuel
    P-8A Poseidon
    AAR
    Air to Air

