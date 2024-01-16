Air-to-Air Refuel

Lt. Lincoln Taylor (left) and Lt. Jared Gojmerac, Naval Aviators assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ guide a P-8A Poseidon to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the U.S. Air Force 100th Air Refueling Wing, the ‘Bloody Hundredth,’ over Romania, Oct. 11, 2023. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

