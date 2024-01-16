NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 17, 2024)
Cmdr. Mark Ballard, incoming U.K. defense liaison officer to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, relieves Cmdr. Jason Douglas, outgoing U.K. defense liaison officer, on Jan. 17, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 05:22
|Photo ID:
|8201316
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-EM691-1027
|Resolution:
|3282x4923
|Size:
|830.31 KB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.K. Defense Liaison Officer Turnover at NSA Souda Bay, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT