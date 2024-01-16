U.K. Defense Liaison Officer Turnover at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 17, 2024)

Cmdr. Mark Ballard, incoming U.K. defense liaison officer to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, relieves Cmdr. Jason Douglas, outgoing U.K. defense liaison officer, on Jan. 17, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

