    NAS Sigonella Sailors take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3]

    NAS Sigonella Sailors take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Rector 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 18, 2024) - A group of petty officers first class take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 18, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 05:20
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    This work, NAS Sigonella Sailors take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Max Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exam
    Sigonella
    Sicily
    Navy
    Sailors
    Cheif

