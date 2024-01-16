NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 18, 2024) - A group of petty officers first class take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 18, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8201313
|VIRIN:
|230517-N-FA368-1002
|Resolution:
|5093x3389
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Sigonella Sailors take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Max Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
