NAS Sigonella Sailors take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 18, 2024) - A group of Navy chief petty officers assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella prepare to proctor the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam at NAS Sigonella, Jan. 18, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

