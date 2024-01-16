Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Operations in the Gulf of Aden [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Operations in the Gulf of Aden

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Rodriguez 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, takes off from the flight deck onboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Dec. 17, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 03:28
    Photo ID: 8201308
    VIRIN: 231217-N-HE057-1364
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 815.12 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Operations in the Gulf of Aden [Image 7 of 7], by SN Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    HSM-74
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

