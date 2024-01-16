USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Operations in the Gulf of Aden

An F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, launches from the flight deck onboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Dec. 17, 2023. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers)

