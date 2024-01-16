An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Gunslingers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, lands on the flight deck onboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Dec. 17, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 03:28 Photo ID: 8201303 VIRIN: 231217-N-HE057-1099 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 961.94 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 12 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Flight Operations in the Gulf of Aden [Image 7 of 7], by SN Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.