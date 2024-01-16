Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay’s Angel Tree Program

    GREECE

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 27, 2023) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay joined forces with six local organizations to collect gift donations for 94 local children and young adults. The NSA Souda Bay Chapel coordinated an Angel Tree program that garnered support from 68 individual volunteers to provide toys and clothing items to those in need on Dec. 27, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

