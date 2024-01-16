NSA Souda Bay’s Angel Tree Program

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 27, 2023) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay joined forces with six local organizations to collect gift donations for 94 local children and young adults. The NSA Souda Bay Chapel coordinated an Angel Tree program that garnered support from 68 individual volunteers to provide toys and clothing items to those in need on Dec. 27, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

