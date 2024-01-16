NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Jan. 11, 2024

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 11, 2024) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jaden Simmons, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Letter of Commendation from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, on behalf of Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, during an awards ceremony on Jan. 11, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

