    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Jan. 11, 2024 [Image 2 of 11]

    NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Jan. 11, 2024

    GREECE

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 11, 2024) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Andrew Gaylord, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Jan. 11, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8201291
    VIRIN: 240111-N-YD328-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Command Quarters, Jan. 11, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

