USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea in the Gulf of Oman

U.S. Navy Sailors sort and label mail during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 15, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers)

