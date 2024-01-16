Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea in the Gulf of Oman [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea in the Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janae Chambers 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors sort and label mail during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 15, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 03:21
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

