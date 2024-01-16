Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 3]

    E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    A group of petty officers first class take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jan. 18, 2024. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8201250
    VIRIN: 240118-N-II719-1005
    Resolution: 4905x3270
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam
    E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam
    E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    NWAE
    Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT