E-7 Navy Wide Advancement Exam

A group of petty officers first class take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Jan. 18, 2024. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
