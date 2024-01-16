Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership [Image 3 of 4]

    DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Todd Hansen, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Japan outgoing director, gives remarks during the DFAS Japan change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The DFAS provides Department of Defense (DoD) decision makers with business intelligence, finance and accounting information. DFAS in Japan oversees payments to DoD servicemembers, employees, vendors and contractors in the Western Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 01:09
    Photo ID: 8201231
    VIRIN: 240117-F-PM645-4536
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Pacific Air Forces
    Western Pacific
    DFAS
    Defense Finance and Accounting Service

