DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership

Todd Hansen, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Japan outgoing director, gives remarks during the DFAS Japan change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The DFAS provides Department of Defense (DoD) decision makers with business intelligence, finance and accounting information. DFAS in Japan oversees payments to DoD servicemembers, employees, vendors and contractors in the Western Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

