Audrey Davis, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) director, gives remarks during the DFAS in Japan change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The DFAS pays all Department of Defense (DoD) military and civilian personnel, retirees and annuitants, as well as major DoD contractors and vendors. DFAS also supports customers outside the DoD in support of electronic government initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 01:09
|Photo ID:
|8201230
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-PM645-4531
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
