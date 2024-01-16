Members of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Japan members and distinguished visitors wait for the DFAS change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. Kristina Krebs assumed leadership of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Japan from Todd Hansen. The DFAS is an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense that pays and accounts for military pay and benefits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 01:09
|Photo ID:
|8201229
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-PM645-4511
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT