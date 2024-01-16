DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership

Members of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Japan members and distinguished visitors wait for the DFAS change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. Kristina Krebs assumed leadership of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Japan from Todd Hansen. The DFAS is an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense that pays and accounts for military pay and benefits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

