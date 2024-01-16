Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership [Image 1 of 4]

    DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Japan members and distinguished visitors wait for the DFAS change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. Kristina Krebs assumed leadership of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Japan from Todd Hansen. The DFAS is an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense that pays and accounts for military pay and benefits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 01:09
    Photo ID: 8201229
    VIRIN: 240117-F-PM645-4511
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership
    DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership
    DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership
    DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Pacific Air Forces
    Western Pacific
    DFAS
    Defense Finance and Accounting Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT