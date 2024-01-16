JSDF Service Members Observe Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (January 15, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Japan Self-Defense Force service members observe F-35B Lightning II aircrafts during flight operations on vulture’s row of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, January 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darian Lord)

