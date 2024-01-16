Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JSDF Service Members Observe Flight Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    JSDF Service Members Observe Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (January 15, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Japan Self-Defense Force service members observe F-35B Lightning II aircrafts during flight operations on vulture’s row of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, January 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darian Lord)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 01:47
    Photo ID: 8201227
    VIRIN: 240115-N-PV363-2098
    Resolution: 3835x2656
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSDF Service Members Observe Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SR Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JSDF Service Members Observe Flight Operations
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU
    JSDF Service Members Observe Flight Operations
    USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSDF
    USS America (LHA 6)
    FFlight Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT