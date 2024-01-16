PACIFIC OCEAN (January 15, 2024) F-35B Lightning II aircraft’s from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, January 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 01:47 Photo ID: 8201226 VIRIN: 240115-N-BX791-1328 Resolution: 5535x3690 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations WIth the 31st MEU [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.