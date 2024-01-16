240116-N-ML799-1033 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 16, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Benner, from Chicago, inspects the seal of a hatch aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Jan. 16. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 21:23 Photo ID: 8201183 VIRIN: 240116-N-ML799-1033 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.76 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.