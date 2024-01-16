240116-N-ML799-1059 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 16, 2024) – Fireman Matthew Leija, from Harlingen, Texas, replaces the battery of a battlelantern aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Jan. 16. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 21:23
|Photo ID:
|8201181
|VIRIN:
|240116-N-ML799-1059
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT