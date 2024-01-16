Main machenery maintinance

240116-N-IL330-1228 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 16, 2024) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jordan Born, from Minneapolis, collects an oil sample in main machinery room number two aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Jan. 16. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

