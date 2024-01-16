Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Main machenery maintinance [Image 2 of 7]

    Main machenery maintinance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240116-N-IL330-1228 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 16, 2024) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jordan Born, from Minneapolis, collects an oil sample in main machinery room number two aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Jan. 16. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 21:23
    Photo ID: 8201178
    VIRIN: 240116-N-IL330-1228
    Resolution: 3157x4735
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

